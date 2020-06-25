Three trapshooting fundraisers are being held three separate Sundays from 1-4 p.m. by Dunvilla Shooting Club at their facility to benefit community programs in Pelican Rapids.
On June 28 the first fundraiser will be held to support the Pelican Rapids pool project with the club donating 25% of the proceeds to the pool fund; the second fundraiser is July 26 and will benefit the Pelican Rapids Fire Department; the last event will be Aug. 23 to help fund the Tanner Markgraf Scholarship which is awarded to graduating senior students.
The events are open to the public but participants need to supply their own ammunition for each event. For $10 per round entrants get to shoot a total of 25 clay targets divided between five stations.
Food vendor trucks and youth games sponsored by Lakeland General Store will also be held each fundraiser.
For questions contact Erick Johnson (701-866-5652) or David Johnson (218-863-3313).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.