In a game that was moved to Fergus Falls due to Thursday’s snow storm, the Underwood Rockets football team hosted the New York Mills Eagles Friday. The conditions made it difficult for both teams, but the Eagles overcame a few miscues to edge the Rockets 6-0.
Neither team could find the end zone in the first quarter, but as time was ticking off the clock in the second New York Mills’ Ehnert rushed in a 5-yard touchdown to take the lead. The point after attempt was no good, leaving the score at 6-0 for the remainder of the game.
“We played hard and with a lot of heart, we just couldn't get it going offensively,” Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “Our defense was steller.”
The Rockets had a total of 56 yards of offense and a time of possession of 18:41, while the Eagles dominated time of possession 29:19 and had 172 yards of offense.
Reed Leabo provided most of the offense for Underwood as rushed for 35 yards on 18 carries.
Defensively, Slade Moore was a tackling machine as he had 16 tackles for the Rockets, while Leabo recorded an interception.
The Rockets had six fumbles in the game, but would only lose two.
The Rockets will look to rebound as they travel to take on Ada-Borup at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
