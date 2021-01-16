HENNING — In a Park Region Conference tilt, the visiting New York Mills boys’ basketball team handed the hosting Henning Hornets a 77-52 loss Friday.
The Eagles and Hornets played a tight first half, but it would be the visitor that went into the break with a 37-31 lead. The second half saw New York Mills pull away as they outscored the Hornets 40-21 for a season opening win.
The Hornets were led in scoring by Tanner Arndt with 19 points, while teammates Joe Angell (12) and Tyson Misegades (10) were also in double figures.
The Eagle had four players in double figures including Tate Olson (27), Isaiah Laudenbach (13), Jonah Johnson (12) and Derin Gaudette (10). Olson would record a double-double as he added 16 rebounds to the stat line.
The Hornets will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Rothsay Tigers at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.