NEW YORK MILLS — The Rothsay boy’s basketball team could not overcome a recent rash of injuries as the hosting New York Mills Eagles recorded an 83-41 win.

“We are trying to battle through the injury bug right now, so we are hoping to get some guys to really step up,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “The boys are playing hard but we are struggling with a lot of the little things”

Tanner Heier led the Tigers with 16 points, while Sam Danielson added 12.

The Tigers will look to rebound as they host Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday

