Tight quarters

Fergus Falls boys’ basketball player Dominic Aguilar scores a hard-earned two against St. Cloud Apollo in Tuesday’s home game.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

A Central Lakes Conference showdown went down to the wire Tuesday as the visiting St. Cloud Apollo Eagles upended the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team 54-50.

The Otters would jump out to a 7-0 lead in the beginning of the game, but the Eagles clawed their way back in as they took a 24-20 lead into halftime. In the second half, Fergus Falls would regain the lead going on a 13-4 run. But as the game neared the final stretch, St. Cloud Apollo held off the advances of the Otters to pick up the win.

Dominic Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Kaden Conklin added 12.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Quemar Gresham (24) and Thomas Diew (13).

The Otters will look to rebound as they welcome in another CLC opponent in Willmar at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

