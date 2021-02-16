A Central Lakes Conference showdown went down to the wire Tuesday as the visiting St. Cloud Apollo Eagles upended the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team 54-50.
The Otters would jump out to a 7-0 lead in the beginning of the game, but the Eagles clawed their way back in as they took a 24-20 lead into halftime. In the second half, Fergus Falls would regain the lead going on a 13-4 run. But as the game neared the final stretch, St. Cloud Apollo held off the advances of the Otters to pick up the win.
Dominic Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Kaden Conklin added 12.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Quemar Gresham (24) and Thomas Diew (13).
The Otters will look to rebound as they welcome in another CLC opponent in Willmar at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.