With a Little Eight Conference (LEC) clash on Monday evening in Underwood, it was the Ashby Arrows boys basketball team who came away with a 63-47 win, over the Rockets. The Arrows jumped out to an early 12-2 lead after the first two plus minutes of the game. They would grow their advantage to 25-5 with 11 minutes to go.
Underwood slowly chipped away at the first half deficit, going on a 12-4 run. Ashby would lead 36-19 after the first 18 minutes.
The second half saw the Arrows continue to apply pressure, building their advantage to 30 points before the starters were pulled. The Rockets made a late run but time was not on their side.
Jacob Cook led all scorers with 25 points on the night for Ashby. Hunter Norby and Torin Olson joined him in double-digits with 11 each.
Kaleb Hammes had 12 points and Cole Peterson finished with 11, to pace Underwood.
Ashby improved to 20-2 overall on the season and are 11-1 in LEC play. They will travel to Hancock on Mar. 1.
Underwood is now 3-19 overall and 0-11 in LEC games. The Rockets will host Park Christian on Mar. 1.
