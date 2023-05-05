Early deficit does in Fergus on the road

Taking on the Saint Cloud Crush, on May 4, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team fell behind 4-0 after the first two innings and ultimately fell 10-7, in Central Lakes Conference play.
“We fell behind early and couldn’t quite dig out of it. We closed the gap to 4-3 in the top of the fourth but then turned around and gave them two runs right back with a hit batsman and an error at third base,” stated Otters coach Shane Thielke. “Overall, we just gave them too many free bases on a combination of walks and fielding mistakes. Three walks and a misjudged fly ball in right field gave them a four run fifth inning.”
Down 10-3, the Otter scored two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh.
“I was proud how our guys battled back and we had the tying run at the plate with one out in the seventh but our late inning rally fell short,” said Thielke. “St. Cloud has been dominating most of the conference schedule and it was good to see that we didn’t back down. The best part about the spring schedule is we get a chance to bounce back against section opponent Hawley Friday night at home. I expect that to be a very competitive baseball game.”
Griffin Babolian was 2-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ethan Gronwold, Leighton Buckmeier and Colin Becker all had a hit and a run, while Bo Bring drove in a pair.
Gronwold started on the mound, pitching the first four innings. He gave up six runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Eli Tollerson and Bring both pitched an inning in relief.
