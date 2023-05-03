Early lead holds for Bulldogs against Wolverines

On the road, on May 2, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball team defeated the Wolverines of Wadena-Deer Creek via a 10-8 score. Picking up their seventh win of the season.
OTC started out strong, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings.
Tyson Misegades led off the game with a double and then was driven in by an RBI single by Gavin Pausch. Pausch would score on an error later in the inning and Hunter Hagen produced an RBI single.
In the second, Tyson and Pausch both reached on singles. Two errors in the inning would bring in the three runs, making it 6-0, in favor of the Bulldogs.
WDC jumped right back into the game with a five run third. They produced five hits and also an error on OTC pulled the Wolverines within one run.
Both sides didn’t not score in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Bulldogs used another three run inning in the sixth, making it a 9-5 game. Kale Misegades started the inning with a single. Back-to-back bunts loaded the bases before Pausch doubled, scoring Kale (Owen Harig was out at home on the play). Lane Dilly hit a sacrifice fly and Jayden Harig picked up an RBI single.
WDC responded with a two run double in the bottom of the sixth, pulling them within two runs.
Both sides scored a run in the seventh inning. The Wolverines had the tying run on base but a groundout ended the contest.
"Things got dicey, but overall it was good to see how we would react to that controversy,” observed Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “I was really pleased to see the guys step up to the challenge and bare down. It's not like we made many mistakes, Wadena just hit line drives to the gaps and we understood that we can not always control that and just had to make the plays that we are able to. Dilly did a great job working through the tough inning and was still able to go 6.2 innings. He would have loved to finish the game but couldn't as he hit his pitch count maximum of 105. Dilly and all of our guys really showed some grit, I am really pleased with their efforts."
Both teams finished with 11 hits in the game, WDC had five errors compared to two for OTC.
Tyson and Pausch, the one-two hitters, were a combined 6/10 with six runs and two RBIs. Dilly scored twice and Haugen had a pair of hits.
Dilly scattered 10 hits over his time on the mound, with one walk and three Ks. Noah Link came on with two outs and two on in the seventh and shut the door for the save.
Dilly commended the efforts of Link, "Noah really stepped up for us. This was Noah's first outing of the year and it was in a big spot."
OTC has now climbed to a 7-1 overall record and 5-1 in the Park Region Conference.
They return to action on May 4, hosting New York Mills.
OTC 3 3 0 0 0 3 1 10
WDC 0 0 5 0 0 2 1 8
OTC HITTING - Tyson Misegades 3-5, 3R, 1K: Gavin Pausch 3-5, 3R, 2RBI: Lane Dilly 0-1, 2R, RBI, BB: Jayden Harig 1-3, RBI: Garrett Nelson 0-4, K: Hunter Haugen 2-4, RBI: Ayden Olson 0-0, R: Noah Link 0-4. 2K: 1-4, R: Owen Harig 1-4, R.
OTC PITCHING - Lane Dilly: 6.2IP, 10H, 8R, 5ER, BB, 3K; Noah Link 0.1IP, H.