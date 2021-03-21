MINNEAPOLIS — Fergus Falls senior swimmer Sean Edman closed out his high school career at the Class A state meet at the University of Minnesota’s aquatic center Saturday swimming the 200 freestyle.
Edman qualified at the Section 5A meet in Morris with a time of 1:49.50. The Otter senior came off the blocks fast but could not keep up the pace as he finished 19th overall with a time of 1:52.86.
“Sean went for it today,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “He swam the first half of his race faster than he did at sections last week but just didn't have enough in the tank to bring it home. It was a great effort and an experience he will never forget.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.