MINNEAPOLIS — Fergus Falls senior swimmer Sean Edman closed out his high school career at the Class A state meet at the University of Minnesota’s aquatic center Saturday swimming the 200 freestyle.

Edman qualified at the Section 5A meet in Morris with a time of 1:49.50. The Otter senior came off the blocks fast but could not keep up the pace as he finished 19th overall with a time of 1:52.86.

“Sean went for it today,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “He swam the first half of his race faster than he did at sections last week but just didn't have enough in the tank to bring it home.  It was a great effort and an experience he will never forget.”

