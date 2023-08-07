Eight is great

In the midst of the Region 16C amateur baseball tournament, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes won a pair of games over the weekend and advanced to the state tournament for the eighth straight year.
Fergus Falls 5 Sauk Centre 1
Continuing in the winners bracket, on Aug. 5, the Canes capped off a full day of games in Breckenridge with the 5-1 victory over the Sauk Centre Titans.
The Titans scored a run in the top of the first inning, via a double and RBI single.
Fergus tied the game in the bottom of the second with a solo home run by Darin Stanislawski.
That score would hold until the Canes got their first lead in the sixth inning. Alex Hensch walked to begin the inning and advanced to second on a ground out. After an infield single, Alex Hexum drove in Hensch on a sacrifice fly.
An inning later, Fergus would pick up three insurance runs, courtesy of an RBI from Hensch and two runs brought in by Stanislawski.
It was a strong performance at the plate and on the mound for Stanislawski, who went the distance. He gave up three hits and three walks, with 13 strikeouts.
He (Stanislawski) was dominant throughout, allowing only one hit after the first inning, with 13 strikeouts,” stated Canes coach Dave Johnson. “SC had a lead off double in the sixth, and a sac bunt moved the runner to third base with one out but D-Stan struck out the next two batters to end the threat.”
In other region action from Aug. 5: Ashby eliminated Breckenridge 5-1, Alexandria eliminated Kensington 6-4 and Carlos defeated Urbank 6-1.
Fergus Falls 7 Carlos 6
Returning to Breckenridge, on Aug. 6, Fergus faced off against Carlos in a state qualifier game. Once again the home team, the Canes struck first with an RBI groundout by Carter Thielke in the first inning.
Carlos responded with a solo run in the fourth and then two more in the fifth.
The Canes exploded for six runs in the sixth. They loaded the bases with one out and a wild pitch brought in the first run of the inning. After a walk to reload the bases, an RBI walk to Owen Krueger scored one, then Sean McGuire and Hensch both drove in a pair of runs.
Jumping to the top of the seventh, Carlos responded with a three run inning, but could not get the tying run across over the final seven outs.
Hexum started the game on the mound, going six innings of three hit and three walk ball. He also snagged seven Ks. Thielke came on in relief and settled down after the seventh inning, to pick up the save.
Tosten Mann, Pete Gaustad and Stanislawski all had two hits each.
“Hexy and Thielke pitched better than the stat line shows, allowing very little hard contact all day,” said Johnson. “Canes hitters hit the ball hard all day and really broke through in our six run inning.”
Other games from Aug. 6: Urbank eliminated Alexandria 1-0 in 12 innings and Sauk Centre eliminated Ashby 9-1. Region 16C action resumes on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. in Pelican Rapids with Urbank vs Sauk Centre, Carlos will play the winner of that game at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 in a state qualifier game and the winner of the 1 p.m. game will play Fergus in a seeding game at 4 p.m., all in Pelican Rapids.
Game one:
Sauk Centre Titans 100 000 000 1
Fergus Canes 010 001 30x 5
Game two:
Carlos Cougars 000 120 300 6
Fergus Canes 100 006 00x 7