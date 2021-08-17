The I-94 Sure Step Speedway hosted the Advantage RV Modified Tour Presented by Watertown Ford and Chrysler Friday in Fergus Falls.
Elbow Lakes’ Justin Froemming bested the competition in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods to take the checkered flag.
Other night’s winners included Brad Staples (Viessman Late Model) of Herman; Barney, North Dakota’s Kevin Youngquist (Short Tracker); Don Shaw (WISSOTA Late Model) of Ham Lake, Dan Ebert (WISSOTA Modifieds) of Lake Shore; and Dent’s Ryan Satter (WISSOTA Street Stock).
Viessman Late Model
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10-Brad Staples[4]; 2. 50-Ben Wolden[6]; 3. 11*-Larry Samuelson[5]; 4. 20-Scott Zimmerman[3]; 5. 17-Zack Tysdal[13]; 6. 76-Dustin Johanneck[10]; 7. 49-Andrew Tysdal[2]; 8. 69T-Nick Thoreson[9]; 9. 2Q-Derek Quinn[11]; 10. 24H-Mike Hart[1]; 11. 24B-Darrin Braaten[7]; 12. 27G-Tony Grimes[14]; 13. (DNF) 7S-Sam Zender[8]; 14. (DNF) 27-Jarrett Huus[12]
Short Tracker
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 00-Kevin Youngquist[8]; 2. 7Z-Madison Schreiber[2]; 3. 21-Zach Kort[6]; 4. 18W-David Wahl[4]; 5. 50M-Brady Molter[5]; 6. 0-Shawn Beto[7]; 7. 12-Brent Engler[12]; 8. 15H-Jeff Hanson[3]; 9. 30B-Wade Bergerud[9]; 10. 75JR-Jake Karch[1]; 11. 13-Curtis Huseth[14]; 12. 01-Caleb Beto[15]; 13. 98-Todd Stevens[16]; 14. 22L-Andy Booke[11]; 15. 17B-Rachel Boston[17]; 16. 03-Christian Kast[18]; 17. W7-Jeff Lofquist[20]; 18. 28S-Blayne Sweet[19]; 19. (DNF) 3E-Devin Goulet[10]; 20. (DNF) H2O-Nic Hiles[13]
WISSOTA LATE MODEL
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 42S-Don Shaw[4]; 2. 3M-Greg Meyer[2]; 3. 10X-Blake Swenson[1]; 4. 18X-Shawn Meyer[6]; 5. 71X-Cory Tammen[5]; 6. 44-Cole Schill[8]; 7. X-Chuck Swenson[3]; 8. 2-Dave Mass[7]; 9. 1 2-Bryce Sward[9]; 10. 50-Ben Wolden[11]; 11. 3H-Jerry Hauge[10]
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 33XF-Justin Froemming[7]; 2. 1S-Scott Bintz[1]; 3. 17-Ashley Mehrwerth[14]; 4. 33N-Jeff Nelson[11]; 5. 33C-Cole Boston[8]; 6. 82G-Chad Gronner[22]; 7. 30-Cole Neset[16]; 8. 2G-Brock Gronwold[6]; 9. 97-Michelle Hutt[12]; 10. 12X-Jamie Norman[18]; 11. 133-Jon Starnes[5]; 12. 13-Scott Oeltjen[9]; 13. 1M-Jon McCain[15]; 14. 24X-Rick Norman[26]; 15. 13K-Brad King[24]; 16. (DNF) 17V-Colton Vogel[25]; 17. (DNF) 18-Josh Rieck[23]; 18. (DNF) 24-Taylor Bitzan[2]; 19. (DNF) 27-Corey Mehrwerth[13]; 20. (DNF) 12-Derek Stanoch[17]; 21. (DNF) 1X-Travis Engebretson[27]; 22. (DNF) 8K-Kyle Preston[19]; 23. (DNF) 11X-Austin Chyba[4]; 24. (DNF) 28-Tristyn Lick[21]; 25. (DNF) 51-Avery Anderson[20]; 26. (DNF) 42-Ron Saurer[3]; 27. (DNF) 7S-Sam Zender[10]; 28. (DNF) 00-Morgan Haack[28]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 60-Dan Ebert[6]; 2. 2X-Brady Gerdes[1]; 3. 4-Jeremy Nelson[8]; 4. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[16]; 5. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[3]; 6. 45J-Johnny Broking[2]; 7. 6X-Zach Johnson[12]; 8. 26G-Ryan Gierke[14]; 9. 21X-Travis Saurer[4]; 10. 2J-Blake Jegtvig[22]; 11. 45-Bob Broking[5]; 12. 5H-Brett Hoium[10]; 13. 7T-Joseph Thomas[15]; 14. 85-Jayson Good[27]; 15. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[19]; 16. 48-Brent Dutenhoffer[7]; 17. 53-Chris Mensen[18]; 18. 24-Brandon Dolman[20]; 19. WIN1-Jon Frolik[23]; 20. 6T-Corky Thomas[26]; 21. C1-Craig Lofdahl[24]; 22. 53D-Ryan Damm[17]; 23. 6V-Austin Veralrud[21]; 24. (DNF) 2C-Dave Cain[9]; 25. (DNF) 99W-Jake Wildman[11]; 26. (DNF) 73-Andy Jones[13]; 27. (DNF) 88-Eric Lamm[25]
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Satter[7]; 2. 5P-Ryan Pommerer[5]; 3. 5-Royce Jawaski[4]; 4. 19-Cole Greseth[2]; 5. 2K-Tyler Klugman[6]; 6. 12-Kevin Pender[3]; 7. 4-Brent Clemensen[12]; 8. 44-Avery Wendt[10]; 9. 16-Greg Platzer[9]; 10. 10-Darek Turner[11]; 11. (DNF) 11-Kyle Dykhoff[8]; 12. (DNF) 2U-Kasey Ussatis[1]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.