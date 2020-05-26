Empowering Kids recently announced the third annual Spectrum Scramble golf tournament at Perham Lakeside Golf Course June 20-27.
Last year’s tournament was a success, raising nearly $15,000. The funds were used to provide high-quality, affordable programming and services for children and families affected by autism or ADHD.
There are a few adjustments to the tournament this year to comply with social distancing guidelines, but the group is excited to still host the event in a safe and unique way.
The tournament will still be a nine-hole scramble, but with the following modifications:
• Individuals or teams can golf anytime from June 20–27 on the designated Empowering Kids course. (Please note: Tuesday evening and Saturdays before noon are unavailable due to scheduled league times.)
• There will be some fun and engaging visuals throughout the course to help golfers understand who Empowering Kids is and why they matter.
• Enter scorecard into the individual or team category at the pro shop when done golfing. Organizers will have prizes for the best individual and team scores.
• Tickets are $50/person, which includes a cart, and can be purchased on the Eventbrite page or by emailing info@empoweringkidsperham.org or calling at 218-346-2322. Teams must be made up of four individuals. Play additional times to improve scores for $35/individual per round.
If interested in sponsoring the event, the following sponsorship levels are available:
• Empower: $400 includes golf team, hole sponsor, program and social media recognition.
• Enhance: $250 includes hole sponsor, program and social media recognition.
• Embrace: $100 includes program and social media recognition.
Please contact Christi Stoll at christi@empoweringkidsperham.org or 218-346-2322 to purchase a sponsorship. Deadline for hole sponsors is June 5.
“We’ve made great strides in the last year, and we have our sponsors and donors to thank,” Christi Stoll, general manager of Empowering Kids said. “This year, the funds raised at the tournament will be for our social-emotional learning instruction, mental health therapy, scholarships, and learning and exploration activities, such as technology, art, cooking and science.
“As always, any and all participation is appreciated. We encourage you to get out on the course to enjoy the fresh air while supporting our valuable programming. Our staff, our board, and our empowered members thank you,” Stoll said.
