The Fergus Falls Riverdogs baseball team saw miscues plague them in a 8-5 loss to the Clarissa Cubs Friday.
Three errors allowed four runs for the Cubs to give them the lead.
Leading the way at the plate was Nick Foss as he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while teammate Adam Baker went 2-for-3 with a RBI.
Foss would also get the start on the mound pitching four innings and striking out two, while Baker would relieve him in the final two innings, also fanning two.
The Riverdogs will be back in action after the Fourth of July as they travel to Becker to play a doubleheader against the Verndale Geezers (2:30 p.m.) and the Becker Buzzards (5 p.m.) on Saturday, July 11.
