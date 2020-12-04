After finishing the 2019-20 basketball season with a 5-23 record, the Rothsay boys’ basketball team hopes another year of experience and key up-and-comers can propel the Tigers to the top of the conference and section this season.
The Tigers will look to three-year starter senior Colby Larson, three-year starter junior Tanner Heier, and junior Sam Danielson and Jett Kulack to lead the group this season. Larson and Heier each provided double-digits averages in scoring for Rothsay, while Danielson and Kulack bring varsity experience to the floor.
The team will need to find replacements for Ethan Curtis and Noah Fielder this season. The Tigers hope that junior Chris Carillo sophomore Mason Kdale and freshman Matthew Danielson can step into different varsity roles this season.
“We have a very optimistic outlook going in to the 2020-21 season,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We return six players from last year that had a lot of valuable minutes, including four starters. With the obvious challenges this year our depth may be challenged, so some players may be thrust into an important role. A lot relies on our veteran leaders in senior Colby Larson and junior Tanner Heier which both are going on their fourth year in the starting lineup. Both of them will not only need to lead us on the floor but also bring our less experienced guys along so they can progress into important roles.”
The Tigers head coach sees New York Mills, Ashby and Mahnomen/Waubun as the teams to beat in Section 6A, while Ashby and Parkers Prairie will be contenders in the Little Eight Conference.
Taylor Fuhs will be assisted by Chris Heier and Steve Fuhs.
