The Ashby boys’ basketball team is excited to get back on the court after finishing the 2019-20 season with a 19-9 record. The Arrows return most of their team from last season and are ready to climb to the top of the Little Eight Conference.

Returning this year will be Jaden Norby, Jacob Cook, Ashton Ecker, Hunter Norby, Torin Olson, Derrek Bartz, Bobby Anderson, Carson Spangler, Miles Hoff, Jake Rein, Zach Buck and Colby Finkelson. Head coach John Holsten hopes that the group’s experience and depth will lead to good things this year.

“We expect our guys to work hard and concentrate on improving,” Holsten said. “We expect them to be good teammates.  Our main goal is to improve each day.”

Holsten identified Carter Spangler, Sam Sorenson, Sam Heeter, Evan Paulson and Matson Hoff as key up-and-comers that could see varsity minutes.

The Arrows head coach sees Parkers Prairie, Hillcrest, Rothsay and Brandon-Evansville as the teams to beat in the conference, while Section 6A will see those teams and Henning, West Central Area, Park Christian, Mahnomen-Waubun and New York Mills as potential contenders.

Holsten will be assisted by Jeremy Quernemoen this year.

 

