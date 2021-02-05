MOORHEAD — The hosting Park Christian boys’ basketball team put the Underwood Rockets in an early deficit that they were unable to climb out of as the Falcons picked up a 69-28 victory Thursday.

Park Christian took a 47-19 lead into the break and held Underwood to only nine points in the second half.

“We were not prepared to play a basketball game tonight and came out way to flat,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We allowed Park Christian to take advantage of our lack of intensity and run away with the game.  I need to reevaluate and get the team better prepared for the rest of the season.”

Krosby Aasness and Joey Kupfer led the Rockets in scoring with seven points apiece.

The Rockets will now host Little Eight Conference foe Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

