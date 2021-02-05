MOORHEAD — The hosting Park Christian boys’ basketball team put the Underwood Rockets in an early deficit that they were unable to climb out of as the Falcons picked up a 69-28 victory Thursday.
Park Christian took a 47-19 lead into the break and held Underwood to only nine points in the second half.
“We were not prepared to play a basketball game tonight and came out way to flat,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We allowed Park Christian to take advantage of our lack of intensity and run away with the game. I need to reevaluate and get the team better prepared for the rest of the season.”
Krosby Aasness and Joey Kupfer led the Rockets in scoring with seven points apiece.
The Rockets will now host Little Eight Conference foe Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.