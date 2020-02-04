ROTHSAY — The Rothsay boys’ basketball team celebrated its seniors, Ethan Curtis and Noah Fielder, at Monday’s game. The visiting Park Christian Falcons would spoil the celebration as they defeated the Tigers 92-66.

Curtis would lead the Tigers in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Sam Danielson added 17.

The Tigers will hit the road to take on New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

