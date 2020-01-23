UNDERWOOD — The Underwood boys’ basketball team rallied in the second half to force overtime against Park Christian Thursday. But the visiting Falcons would do just enough to edge their hosts for a 55-52 win.
The Rockets fell behind 30-25 in the first half, but outscored the Falcons 24-19 in the second half.
In overtime, the two would play close but it would be Park Christian that left the court with the victory.
“We played a really solid game on both ends of the court tonight, but a few bounces just didn’t go our way and lost a close one in overtime. We executed our game plan well and used what was working to our advantage to build a small lead late in the second half but Park Christian did a nice job of fighting their way back in and forcing us into overtime. If we make a few more free throws the result would have been different in our favor. Overall, I’m really proud of the effort put forward tonight by the guys who left it all on the court.”
Winston Heifort led the Rockets in scoring with 21 points, while teammate Krosby Aasness added 17 of his own in the gmae.
Jonah Williams (19) and Sam Senske (14) led the Falcons in scoring.
The Rockets will be right back in action Friday as they travel to take on the Ashby Arrows in a 7:15 p.m. Little Eight Conference showdown.
