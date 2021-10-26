MOORHEAD — The Hillcrest volleyball team saw their season come to a close Monday in Moorhead against Park Christian falling in a play-in game to the Falcons in three straight (25-22, 25-22, 25-16).
“Our stats don’t necessarily tell the story of tonight’s match. We were competitive and had a lot of great things happening especially in the first two sets,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “Everyone contributed in lots of ways tonight and I am so proud of everyone. There were definitely moments when lessons we’ve learned in the past 10 weeks came together. Beautiful moments tonight … and lots of room for more growth. Thanks to our amazing fans and parents for all their support to our program.”
Stat leaders for Hillcrest were Hope Adams (6 kills, 2 digs), Natalie Zwiers (1 kill, 1 dig), Emily Adams (7 kills, 21 digs), Henrietta Ruud (7 digs, 13 set assists), Ruby Peterson (12/12 serving, 10 set assists, 7 digs), Madi Foss ( 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs), Madison Ballweg (20 digs), Anna Brumfield (3 kills 6/6 serving) and Ella Knutson (5 kills, 2 digs).
