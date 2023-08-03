Farm boy excelled by determination

Gary Eide started excelling in life as a farm boy west of Fergus Falls, after being born with one arm.
He raised hogs as a member of 4-H, became an outstanding student, competed as a high school state tournament wrestler, was named as a Fergus Falls Otter to the high school football all-conference team and graduated with distinction from Fergus Falls High School in 1961.
Those accomplishments, in addition to serving 37 years as a high school math teacher, led to Eide being inducted into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame on July 29.
“From a very young age my mother observed that having only one arm didn’t stop me or hold me back in anything,” said Eide, today living in Highland Park, Ill.
Christian Haugen, a 1959 graduate of Henning High School, was instrumental in Eide being inducted into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame along with three others in an afternoon ceremony at the Fergus Falls VFW.
Haugen, earlier this year, told the hall of fame nominating committee that he (Haugen) was a senior wrestler for Henning when Eide wrestled as a sophomore against Henning in lower weight classes than the 165-pound Haugen.
“I always remembered Gary as an outstanding wrestler for the Fergus Falls Otters,” said Haugen. “My teammates admired him for what he could accomplish with the use of only one arm.”
Eide also excelled as an Otter football player, on both offense and defense.
“Gary was a tough competitor but had a warm and inviting personality, respected by his teammates,” says Ed Darby, a former teammate of Eide.
Eide later wrestled at Bemidji State College, graduated and enjoyed teaching high school math for nearly four decades, with use of a prosthetic. He and his wife, Sally, have been married for 52 years. They are proud of their two daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren who live near them in Illinois.
Eide believes his story will hopefully inspire people to attempt whatever they desire, giving it their best effort to attain success while enjoying what they are doing.
