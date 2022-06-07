On a gorgeous night for baseball, the Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball squad traveled to Breckenridge and split with the Cowboys dropping the first game 10-0 and winning the nightcap 14-4.
The Otters struggled putting the ball in play in the first game and only collected two hits with Landon Noon and Chase Johnston both getting singles. The Otters regrouped and came out swinging in game two.
In the night cap, Isaac Jenc led off with a single which set the table for Dexter Felstul who hammered the first pitch he saw over the centerfield fence for a two-run bomb. Gus Proudfoot started on the mound for the Otters and pitched two great innings without giving up a hit and striking out five. Fergus Falls tacked on two more in the top of the second with Weston Youngberg doubling and coming around to score on Beau Schlosser’s single and Schlosser came around to score in the inning. The Otters stretched their lead in the third to 5-0 when Felstul walked to lead off the inning and came around to score on a passed ball.
The Cowboys didn’t give up and tacked on four in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 5-4. The Otters responded in a big way with Youngberg singling and coming around to score on Jace Kremeier’s double. Antwone Danielson doubled, leaving runners at second and third for Proudfoot who singled in Kremeier and Danielson. Jenc doubled in Proudfoot and Felstul followed with a double, scoring Jenc and coming around to score on a passed ball.
The Otters tacked on three more in the top of the fifth with Johnston leading off with a single and advancing to third on Youngberg’s double. Both Johnston and Younberg scored on passed balls and Kremeier walked and came around to score on Proudfoot’s bases-loaded walk. In the second game, Cade Johnson walked twice for the Otters. Youngberg had three hits in the game and Felstul and Proudfoot both had three RBIs for the Otters.
Fergus moved to 7-7 after the doubleheader.
The Otters play in the Morris tournament this weekend and open bracket play against Litchfield.
