Fergus 12U B captures district title

The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton 12U B squad after capturing their district title. Members of the team include (and no particular order): Breeynn Hill, Claire Duffy, Brinly Shol, Brinley Harris, Calista Fleischauer, Ella Lee, Kynzie Zender, Jordynn Anderson, Payton Wolden and Seylah Arneson. Coaches are Justin Arneson and Josh Shol.
The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton 12U B girls hockey team traveled to Morris for the 2023 12U B District 15 tournament, on Feb. 17-19. Being the number one team, they received a first round bye. The morning of Feb. 18, they went on to face the No. 4 seeded team in the bracket, Northern Lakes. This would be the fourth time this year that these two teams went head-to-head. Brinly Shol got the scoring started for the Otters with two consecutive goals giving the Otters an early 2-0 lead. She was assisted by Brinley Harris and Seylah Arneson. Harris and Shol traded roles as Harris scored the third goal of the period with Shol’s assist. The fourth and final goal of the period came off the stick of No. 3, Claire Duffy, as Arneson earned her second assist of the period.
With a 4-0 lead after the first intermission the Otters didn’t let up. They doubled their lead by the time the period was over. Shol made it 5-0 early on in the period as she scored unassisted. Breeynn Hill got in on the action scoring at the midway point of the game as Arneson earned a playmaker. Kynzie Zender found the back of the net as Shol assisted her, giving the Otters a seven goal lead. Shol ended the period just like she started it, with an unassisted goal. Now leading 8-0 as the final period begins, the Otters tacked on two more goals to finish with a convincing 10-0 victory. Third period goals were by; Harris and Arneson. Harris was assisted by Shol and Zender. Arneson scored unassisted.
The championship game was played on Feb. 19, as the Otters squared off against third seeded Brainerd/Little Falls. Brainerd/Little Falls got the scoring started and jumped to an early 1-0 lead. It took a dozen minutes for the Otters to get on the scoreboard, but when they did, the scoring became contagious. In the last three minutes of the period, the Otters put up 4 goals; three of them coming from Shol and one from Harris. Two of the goals were unassisted, and the other two were from Arneson. Brainerd/Little Falls answered back to start the second period. After scoring back-to-back goals, the Otters now only lead 4-3. Zender doubled the lead as she answered back with an unassisted goal. Leading 5-3 the Otters got hot and put four goals across in a matter of ninety seconds to stretch the lead to 9-3. In those ninety seconds, scoring for the Otters were; Zender, Payton Wolden, Harris and Shol. Assisting on those goals were; Shol (two) and Arneson. That was Arneson’s sixth assist of the tournament. Brainerd/Little Falls did respond with one more goal to narrow the lead to five. Shol would stretch the lead back to six and would get her ninth and final goal of the tournament as the Otters went on to win 10-4 to take home the championship.
