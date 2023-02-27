 Skip to main content
Fergus 12U B captures district title

District champs

The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton 12U B squad after capturing their district title. Members of the team include (and no particular order): Breeynn Hill, Claire Duffy, Brinly Shol, Brinley Harris, Calista Fleischauer, Ella Lee, Kynzie Zender, Jordynn Anderson, Payton Wolden and Seylah Arneson. Coaches are Justin Arneson and Josh Shol. 

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton 12U B girls hockey team traveled to Morris for the 2023 12U B District 15 tournament, on Feb. 17-19. Being the number one team, they received a first round bye. The morning of Feb. 18, they went on to face the No. 4 seeded team in the bracket, Northern Lakes. This would be the fourth time this year that these two teams went head-to-head. Brinly Shol got the scoring started for the Otters with two consecutive goals giving the Otters an early 2-0 lead. She was assisted by Brinley Harris and Seylah Arneson. Harris and Shol traded roles as Harris scored the third goal of the period with Shol’s assist. The fourth and final goal of the period came off the stick of No. 3, Claire Duffy, as Arneson earned her second assist of the period.



An error occurred