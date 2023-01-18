Fergus 12U B girls continue unbeaten streak at home

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U B girls hockey team took on strong competition at home the weekend of Jan. 14-15.
On the 14th, the Otters went head-to-head against Moorhead. Scoring for the Otters, just five minutes after the puck dropped, was Brinly Shol. Shol was assisted on her goal by Brinley Harris and Kynzie Zender. With only a minute left in the first period, Moorhead found the back of the net to tie it up at 1-1. Period two was all Otters as Shol and Zender each scored unassisted. This gave the girls a 3-1 lead entering the final fifteen minutes. Moorhead started the third period strong, as they cut the lead in half, now only trailing by one. However, with sixteen seconds remaining, Zender shot the puck to an empty net to clinch the win. Otters win 4-2!
Game two on the weekend was on the 15th against Alexandria. The Otters’ first win of the season came against Alexandria and they hoped this time was no different. Alexandria came out skating hard and looking to redeem themselves. They got the scoring started and took an early 1-0 lead against the Otters. The Otters bounced back as Payton Wolden evened the score. Wolden was assisted by Shol.
Eleven seconds after Wolden’s goal, Shol answered with one of her own, assisted by Harris.
The Otters would end up scoring one more time in the first period off the stick of Zender, assisted by Shol. The Otters took a 3-1 lead entering the second period. Again, Alexandria got the scoring started by narrowing their deficit to one goal. The relentless Otters reciprocated that goal with two more of their own. Seylah Arneson assisted Shol on two goals to end the second period. The Otters led 5-2 entering the last period of hockey for the weekend. Yet again, Alexandria started out the scoring and now trailed 5-3. Zender stretched the lead back to three as she scored unassisted just past midway of the third period. Shol added her fourth goal of the game as she was assisted by Harris for the second time in the game. Arenson capped off the weekend with the Otters eighth and final goal of the game with under one minute remaining. The Otters came out victorious by a score of 8-3.
Jordynn Anderson saved 17 of the 20 shots on goal against Alexandria and 30 of 35 on the weekend.
The Otters improve to 22-2 on the season and their next game is at home on Jan. 21, against the Fargo Freeze.
The Otters are sponsored by Pemberton Law firm and coached by Josh Shol and Justin Arneson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone