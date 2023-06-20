Fergus 12U captures tournament title

The Fergus Falls 12U baseball team, in no particular order: Isaac Jenc, Dexter Felstul, Chase Johnston, Gus Proudfoot, Beau Schlosser, Landon Noon, Jace Kremeier, Hayden Heruth, Weston Youngberg, Cade Johnson and Kai Ebert.
The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team captured the Breckenridge Tourney on Jun. 18 and punched their ticket to the MSF State Tournament on July 28-30 in Sartell. The Otters started the tourney in pool play by beating Upsala-Swanville Area 14-6 and losing a heartbreaker to their familiar foes, PRBA 4-3. Because there were 12 teams in the tourney, a tie breaker was used to determine which of the second seeds in the pools advanced to the championship bracket. The Otters won the tie-breaker which set up a showdown with Park Rapids in the semifinals. Fergus beat the Panthers 13-5. With the win, the Otters moved on to the championship to face the host Breckenridge Cowboys. In a back and forth game, the Otters came out on top 12-10.
Against Upsala-Swanville Area, Fergus scored three in the first with Isaac Jenc, Dexter Felstul (1B), and Chase Johnston (1B and RBI) all scoring in the inning. In the second, the Otters tacked on one when Gus Proudfoot singled and scored on Jenc’s single. Beau Schlosser also singled in the inning. The Otters added four more in the third with Landon Noon coming up with a huge two run double that scored Jace Kremeier (single) and Hayden Heruth. Proudfoot singled in Noon in the inning. Schlosser (2B), Felstul (1B) and Johnston (1B) all had hits in the inning. The Patriots battled back to cut the Otter lead to 8-6 in the fourth but Fergus scored six to put the game out of reach. In the 4th, Weston Youngberg doubled and came around to score on Jenc’s double. The big blow in the bottom of the fourth came off the bat of Heruth who launched a mammoth home run over the left-center fence for a three-run home run. Felstul and Heruth combined to keep the Patriots in check and secure the win for the Otters.
Against PRBA, the Otters spotted them a run in the top of the first. Fergus quickly struck back when Jenc walked and Felstul belted a home run over the right-center field fence. PRBA responded with two in the top of the second and the Otters tied it up with Proudfoot singling and coming around to score on Cade Johnson’s sacrifice fly. PRBA scored one more in the top of the third to make it 4-3. The Otters mounted a rally in the bottom of the fifth with two outs with Felstul singling and moving to third on Kremeier’s single but were unable to score. Jenc was great on the mound for the Otters going four and two thirds innings while not giving up an earned run. The Otters patiently waited for the tiebreakers to come through to determine their fate. Because of their run differential, they were put into the championship bracket to face Park Rapids.
The Otters came out with a purpose against Park Rapids by scoring four in the top of the first. In that inning: Jenc and Kremeier both singled and scored, Heruth and Noon both walked and scored, Kai Ebert got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Proudfoot singled and scored two. Park Rapids scored one in the second but Johnston quickly responded by smacking a solo home run over the center field fence. Park Rapids scored another in the third but Fergus put the game away in the top of the fourth by scoring six runs when Johnson singled and scored, Youngberg walked and scored, Jenc walked and scored, Felstul got hit by a pitch and scored, Kremeier Johnston both singled and scored. Noon had a two-run single in the inning. The Otters tacked on two more in the fifth with Kremeier singling in Youngberg and Jenc. With the win, the Otters advanced to the championship to face Breckenridge.
Breck scored a pair of runs in the first. The Otters showed their mettle by scoring two in the second with Noon doubling and scoring Johnston and Schlosser singling in Heruth. The Cowboys scored two more in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. The Otters took the lead for good in the top of the third by scoring four runs. In the inning, Fergus loaded the bases with Jenc and Kremeier walking and Felstul singling. Johnston walked to score Jenc and Felstul scored on a passed ball. Noon again came up big for the Otters with a two-run single scoring Kremeier and Johnston. Not to be outdone, Proudfoot singled in Noon. Breckenridge added three in the bottom of the third to cut the Otters’ lead to 7-6. Neither team scored in the fourth or fifth with the pitching and defense tightening up. The Otters scored five in the top of the sixth, all with two outs, pushing the Otters lead to 12-6. Proudfoot pitched a gritty and hard fought five innings for the Otters. The Otters held on for a 12-10 lead when Youngberg came in to say goodnight to the Cowboys by pitching a solid sixth inning.
The Otters received contributions from each and every player on the team. The tournament win was a true team effort. The young Otters next travel to Swanville for a tournament on Jun. 25.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone