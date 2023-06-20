 Skip to main content
Fergus 12U captures tournament title

The Fergus Falls 12U baseball team, in no particular order: Isaac Jenc, Dexter Felstul, Chase Johnston, Gus Proudfoot, Beau Schlosser, Landon Noon, Jace Kremeier, Hayden Heruth, Weston Youngberg, Cade Johnson and Kai Ebert. 

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team captured the Breckenridge Tourney on Jun. 18 and punched their ticket to the MSF State Tournament on July 28-30 in Sartell. The Otters started the tourney in pool play by beating Upsala-Swanville Area 14-6 and losing a heartbreaker to their familiar foes, PRBA 4-3. Because there were 12 teams in the tourney, a tie breaker was used to determine which of the second seeds in the pools advanced to the championship bracket. The Otters won the tie-breaker which set up a showdown with Park Rapids in the semifinals. Fergus beat the Panthers 13-5. With the win, the Otters moved on to the championship to face the host Breckenridge Cowboys. In a back and forth game, the Otters came out on top 12-10.



