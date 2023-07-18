Fergus 13U captures district title

The following is a write up by Ethan Anderson, coach for the Fergus Falls 13U baseball team.
It was a great past weekend of baseball for the 13U Otter baseball team. We went into our first game against Pelican Rapids as the No. 1 seed ready to play a great three days of baseball. Our players talked about this game all week at practice and were excited to get into tournament play. We spent time working on some things that we needed to tighten up along with situational opportunities that may come up and how we wanted to take advantage of them by being aggressive in key moments in the game.
We had hoped to get off to a quick one, two, three inning and get back into the dugout to hit, unfortunately, we started out slow on defense, walking two batters and giving up a hit. The bases were loaded with no outs, and our defense and pitching then started to awaken. We were able to strike out two batters and get the final out without giving up any runs. As we headed into the bottom of the first inning we were hoping to start quickly and pick up a few runs, we were able to get two runners on base with a base hit by Eston Bethel and a walk by Luke Johnson but were not able to push a run across the plate. Luke Warner controlled the game over the next three innings by striking out four more batters without giving up any runs while giving up three hits over that stretch. Our offense came alive in the second and scored five runs as our bottom-of-the-order started to scatter hits all over the field. Over the next three innings, our offense was able to score seven more runs as our two relief pitchers came in and only gave up two runs for a 12-2 win. Warner was named the player of the game going four innings and giving up no runs and striking out six batters as the Otters won in five innings.
On Friday morning we came back to play our second game against a good PBRA team. Our goal for that day was to get off to a better start than the day before, unfortunately, we struggled to field the ball in the field during the top of the first inning. Tanner Donaghue pitched well in this inning, surrendering a walk and one hit with a couple of tough errors by the Otters that allowed an unearned run for PRBA to take a 1-0 lead. Bethel started the game off with a hit and a steal but the Otters were not able to push a run across the plate. Donaghue worked efficiently through the next three innings while the Otter offense was able to push five runs across the plate. During that stretch, Cameron Peterson and Bethel both had two hits with Peterson driving in two runs, which supported the three and four hitters Donaghue and Lucus Formo who had four and three hits respectively, with each driving in three runs a piece. The Otters were aggressive on the bases taking advantage of great bunts by both Micah Rasmussen and Luke Johnson which allowed the Otters to score two more runs in the fifth on safety squeezes. Donaghue finished the last two innings by giving up one more run with the Otter offense scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined. Donaghue was named the player of the game against PRBA going 4-4 with three RBIs and going six innings allowing two runs and getting two strikeouts.
The Otters awaited the winner of the PBRA/Parkers Prairie for the championship game as they dueled in a tough back-and-forth game. Parkers Prairie eventually came out as the winner and was our opponent in the first championship game. The Otters needed to win one game while Parkers Prairie needed to defeat the Otters twice to win the district championship game.
As the one seed the Otters again started in the field, this time getting through the inning quickly as Formo started on the mound for the Otters. Bethel started the bottom of the first inning off with a smash back up the middle for a single. On the next pitch, he was able to steal second base with Johnson faking a bunt. On the fourth pitch of the game, Johnson turned on an inside pitch and roped a hit past the first baseman allowing Bethel to score the first run of the game. The Otters were able to get another hit by Donaghue scoring Johnson who had stolen second base during Donahue's at-bat. With the Otters back on the field, we struggled to get outs and kicked the ball around defensively allowing Parkers Prairie to score two runs and tie up the game. During the third inning, the Otters replaced Formo with Eli Fullhart who pitched the remainder of the game for the Otters. Neither the Otters nor their opponent were able to score in the third inning. Fullhart was humming on the mound for the Otters while the Otter offense pushed four more runs across the plate in the fourth with timely hits and aggressive base running by the Otter Offense. Fullhart continued to pitch great for the Otters which was important as the Otter's offense went quiet the next two innings and were not able to score any more runs. During the top of the seventh inning, Parkers Prairie was able to push their third run across the plate, but it would not be enough as the Otters would take the championship game with a 6-3 win. Fullhart would get the win and was named player of the game going five and a third innings giving up no earned runs and striking out three batters.
Congratulations to all the players for their work this past weekend, it was a well-deserved team accomplishment.