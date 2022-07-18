The Fergus Falls Otters 13U baseball team captured their district title this past weekend, bouncing back from an opening game loss to defeat Alexandria in the championship.
“As we started the tournament on July 14, the boys and I had plans of playing two games on this particular day,” mentioned coach Ethan Anderson. “The baseball gods had other ideas for us on that night.”
Taking on Prairie Rivers Baseball Association, Fergus found themselves down by seven after the top of the first inning. They would load the bases in the home half but could not push a run across. Neither team was able to score in the second inning and the Otters then plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning. In the next inning, PRBA pushed another run across to take a 8-3 lead and then Fergus was able to get a run in the fifth and three in the sixth inning to make it 8-7. That would be the last run scored in the game, the Otters would lose 8-7.
“Returning on the evening of July 15, we would have to now win three straight games to make the district championship game,” said Anderson. “Our first game that evening was against Parkers Prairie and the boys knew we needed to play well to guarantee us a second game on this day.”
Fergus got on the board first, with two runs in the bottom of the first on great hitting and aggressive base running. The Fergus pitchers in this game only gave up two runs, with both being unearned and coming on two Otter fielding errors. The game ended 5-2 with the bats coming alive with 10 hits. Their next game would be against the team who had beaten them the day before, PRBA.
PRBA scored six runs in the first two innings on three errors. The Otters would answer with five runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Fergus only gave up one run the rest of the game and proceeded to push 14 more runs across the plate with 11 coming in the bottom of the fourth and accumulating 15 hits for a 19-7 win.
The next morning (July 16) they played Breckenridge, a team who had just beat them two weeks prior in league play with a seven-run bottom of the seventh inning walk-off win.
The first two innings were dominated by pitching from both teams before the Otters broke through with four runs in the bottom of the third. Jacob Jenc would pitch four and two thirds innings for Fergus and give up zero runs before handing the ball off. Three more runs in the fifth inning to make the score 7-0. The Otters struggled to get outs in the bottom of the sixth inning giving up four runs, with three being unearned.
“We decided to put in a pitcher who had pitched in limited games for us, Nolan Field to finish the sixth and get us through the seventh inning,” stated Anderson. In the two innings he pitched, Field gave up zero runs and struck out 3 giving us a 7-4 win pushing Fergus into the championship game against Alexandria.
“During the season, we tried our best to get as many of our players opportunities on the mound, never knowing who may have to pitch in a big spot in a game,” said Anderson. “With pitch limits and a required number of days off to rest arms the Otters had used all of our pitchers who had pitched much of the season. As we started the championship game against Alexandria, we started Field who finished the game against Breckenridge.”
Fergus would score one run in the top of the first inning, only to see Alex answer with three of their own in the home half. The Otters responded right back, scoring three in the second.
Field was relieved in the second inning on the mound by Logan Schoon, who inherited a bases loaded no out situation. Alex would score two to regain the lead, 5-4.
Fergus was able to get three runs in the top of the fourth inning to get a 7-5 lead which was kept until Alex tallied another run to make it 7-6 after five innings. Over the next two innings both teams were able to put runners in scoring position and could not push a run across the plate.
As the Otters took the field in the bottom of the seventh with a one run lead, they knew they needed to make plays to earn a win. After three pitches Fergus had two outs with a fly out and ground out. Alexandria would then get back to back singles, with a stolen base to put runners on second and third with first open. An intentional walk loaded the bases, allowing a chance for an out at any base. With the next pitch, Schoon was able to get a ground ball to third to get the third out and the championship win 7-6 over Alexandria. The unsung hero of the championship game was Schoon who pitched six innings, threw 66 pitches and only gave up one run to get the Otters their fourth straight win in three days.
“Congratulations to all of the 13U Otters baseball team as they played with true grit and passion as teammates to win the District Championship,” stated Anderson. “It is always a great day to be an Otter!”