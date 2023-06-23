Fergus and Perham split in legion ball

The Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball crew hosted Perham’s legion team on Jun. 22 for a district double header. Both games proved to be tight games decided in extra innings or in the seventh inning.
Perham 9 Fergus 3 (8 innings)
The game was tied going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Post 30 would load the bases with nobody out but would fail to push the winning run across. Perham would then score six runs in the top of the eighth off of three hits and three errors.
Riston Albert started on the mound and went the first four and two thirds innings. He gave up three runs on three hits, with six walks and five strikeouts. Sammy Holmes Jr. went the rest of the way, giving up four hits and six unearned runs.
Leading hitters were Evan Lindgren 3-5, with an RBI and Colin Becker 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Fergus 4 Perham 3
Perham had a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth when Post 30 would strike for four runs off of five hits and one Perham error. The game was 3-1 with runners on second and third with two outs when Ben Swanson singled to center field, scoring both runners. Becker then doubled to deep right field to score Swanson to bring the score to 4-3.
Perham would threaten in the top of the seventh, putting a runner on third with one out. Starting pitcher Isaac Ellison buckled down and struck the last two batters to win the game 4-3.
Ellison was outstanding, throwing a complete game five hitter. He allowed just one walk and picked up eight Ks.
“Ellison did a fantastic job on the mound. He was efficient and went right after batters,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Our defense played great in game two, Lindgren made every play look routine.”
Leading hitters were Lindgren 2-3, Swanson 1-3 with two RBIs and Owen Krueger 1-3 with an RBI.
“As a coaching staff we were very happy with how the boys responded in game two,” said Larson. “It would have been easy to sulk and not give their best effort. The boys had great energy and grit to gain the split.”
Post 30 returns to action on Jun. 27, when they host Brainerd.
