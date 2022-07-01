Hosting Wadena on June 28, in American Legion baseball, Fergus Falls Post 30 took home game one 8-5, before Wadena captured the back end, 15-5.
Post 30 would strike first, scoring one run in the bottom of the second inning by a leadoff walk from Colin Becker and a sacrifice fly from Will Gronwold. Wadena would answer right back in the top half of the third inning via two hits and a walk. Fergus would go on to score three runs in the third, two in the fourth and two runs in the fifth inning to take a 8-5 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Riston Albert started on the mound and went the first five innings while collecting his second victory of the year. He gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks, adding in four strikeouts. Carter Thielke picked up his first save of the season, going two scoreless innings.
Isaac Johnson went 3-4 with an RBI, Ben Swanson was 1-2 with an RBI, while Ethan Gronwold and Becker each drove in a run.
“Our defense really stood up today and played extremely well behind Albert, he battled with his control all day, but found a way to give us quality innings vs a very good Wadena team,” said Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “The boys did a nice job of making the plays you should make and also going above and beyond turning some big double plays. We played with confidence and great energy all game long, it was also the first time all year we didn’t commit an error. Offensively, I liked how we put the ball in play and ran the bases. Lots of simple approaches at the plate turned into positives for our ball club.”
In the second contest, Wadena would score five runs in the first inning off of five hits and one error and seven runs in the top half of the seventh via six hits and one error. Post 30 would climb back into the game scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it an 8-5 ball game, but couldn’t make it any closer.
Ben Swanson started on the bump in game two and Isaac Johnson came in relief.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Thielke going 1-3 and two runs scored, Becker driving in two and Owen Krueger 1-3 with an RBI.
“Game two we made two errors that cost us seven runs,” stated Larson. “Those plays are often the difference between winning and losing ball games. I did like how we battled offensively and had good at bats deep into the game.”
Post 30 wraps up the month of June with a doubleheader at Brainerd.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone