Fergus Area archers compete in Wyndmere Tournament

The Fergus Falls Otter Archers and Fergus Falls Area Home School youth competed in their first tournament of the year at Wyndmere Jan. 20-21. This was the first time that archers from Kennedy School competed in any National Archery in the Schools (NASP) event and the second year for the FFAH archers. The practices for the tournaments are held under the umbrella of the Fergus Falls Community Education program. They have been practicing since Dec. 5, 2022.
Competing for the Fergus Otters were Brooklyn Evans, Aiden Lattin, Elias Magnuson and Marissa Thoma. The FFAH archers were Elizabeth Karlgaard, Anna Krause, Elijah Krause, Andrew Mashek and Walter Nebbeling. All the archers shot well posting scores in the middle range of all the archers at the tournament.
The Wyndmere tournament was representative of established NASP programs in many North Dakota and Minnesota schools. 316 archers competed. Schools represented include the fledgling program in Campbell-Tintah. Other schools involved were Cooperstown, Gwinner, Oakes, Casselton, Ellendale, Hawley, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Enderlin, Forman, Breckenridge and Wahpeton. All-together, there were 16 schools participating. Scores were stiff as the highest girls score was 291 out of 300 and the highest boys score was 289.
From the spectator’s perspective, the bleachers were full with parents and siblings supporting their archers. Hallways were full of equipment, coats and chatter. Concessions were served in the lunchroom for all. It is exciting to see the school spirit with schools represented wearing their uniform shirts and support posters hung on individual archer’s lockers.
Full details of the Wyndmere tournament are available on the web at NASPTournaments.org. Search by state and upcoming or past tournaments. Archers scores, school scores, and leaderboard lists are available on the site. The next tournament on the local archers’ schedule is at Hawley, on Feb. 4.
The National Archery in the Schools program has international presence. Local schools host tournaments. Proficient archers have opportunities to compete in some regional competitions, state, or national competitions in Colorado and Kentucky. There are opportunities for academic recognition in the program and even scholarship money earned at the highest levels of competition. The goal of the program is to foster self-improvement, self-control, focus and provide competitive opportunities for students not necessarily inclined to participate in dominant school team sports. NASP is also Para-friendly.
More information can be obtained by contacting Fergus Falls Community Ed program for practice opportunities. In-school instruction is offered at the Prairie Science Center for fifth grade students. Homeschool students have received their instruction through the 4-H Shooting Sports and Wildlife summer program. The local volunteers are intending on making instruction available at the Kennedy Secondary School as well, since the program is open for students from fourth to 12th grade. Also, see the NASP web site at NASPSchools.org for over-all program information.
