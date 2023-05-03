Fergus baseball picks up first win against Brainerd

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball team earned a victory in game one of a doubleheader at Legion Field on May 2, outlasting the Brainerd Warriors with a score of 11-8. Ben Swanson started on the mound going 2 2/3 innings before handing the ball to Jack Horgan, who was able to go the final 4 1/3 innings, leading the Otters to their first victory of the season. Carston Fronning led the offensive attack going 2-4 with 2 RBI. Swanson, Leighton Buckmeier, Riston Albert, Will Gronwold and Logan Larson all added a hit apiece.
“We had great at bats and two big innings which propelled us in game one,” said Otters coach Shane Thielke. “Swanny and Horgan really competed on the mound for us and gave us a chance to win and our defense in the first game was solid. Offensively we showed great improvement with guys working quality at bats and going deeper into the count. We drew eight walks to go along with our eight hits and coupled with aggressive base running it really was a fun game to be a part of.”
Game two was a different story, the Otters put a few guys in positions they haven’t played for a while and brought a few more junior varsity guys up to help fill some gaps. Brock Scheuerman and Levi King joined us in game two and Alex Ellison and Logan Larson both made the transition from JV to varsity for both games. Larson had a solid night at the plate and he shined in the field at second base. Fergus ran out of steam and dropped game two, 12-2.
“Our leadership from the seniors was tremendous and we proved that we can compete with some of the best teams in our conference,” stated Thielke. “It was a great night for Otter baseball and it came after a pretty tough stretch of circumstances for these kids. I could not be more proud of our guys.”
