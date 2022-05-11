On the road Tuesday for a Central Lakes Conference baseball game, the Fergus Falls Otters finished the contest strong, in a 15-1 win over the Willmar Cardinals.
The Otters got on the board first, getting a two out RBI single from Ben Swanson in the top of the first inning. Willmar responded with one of their own, in the bottom half.
That score would hold until the fourth inning, where Fergus scored three times. An error and a double by Carston Fronning put runs on second and third. Isaac Johnson came through with an RBI single, Cole Zierden grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Fronning and then Owen Krueger stroked an RBI single.
Willmar loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning, but a double play got the Otters out of the inning unscathed.
A pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt got the Otters two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning. Fronning and Johnson both delivered RBI singles, pushing the lead to 6-1.
Fergus would add two more in the sixth inning on a two-run double from Ethan Gronwold. The flood gates then opened up in the top of the seventh, as the Otters sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs, all with two outs.
“We put the ball in play a lot against the Cards,” stated Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We only struck out three times and that is crucial for us to be successful. We executed three hit and runs, with two producing hits, and also had a successful sacrifice bunt.”
The Otters came up with 19 hits in the game, as every starter had at least one. Johnson finished with four hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Fronning collected three hits while scoring twice and driving in two. Carter Thielke scored all three times he was on base. Griffin Babolian, Swanson and Gronwold all scored twice each.
Thielke pitched the first six innings. He scattered four hits, gave up one run, with a walk and seven strikeouts. Fronning pitched a clean seventh.
Now at 2-6 on the season, Fergus Falls will be at Sauk Rapids-Rice on May 11 and then visit Minnewaska on May 14.
