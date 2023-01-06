Fergus begins weekend tour win a victory

Coming off of a home holiday tournament win, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team began a back-to-back weekend stretch against the Prowlers of Thief River Falls, on Jan. 6. Once the ice shavings had settled, it was the Otters who came away with a 4-2 victory,
Jax Katzenmeyer found the back of the net at 2:46 of the first. He was able to get a rebound shot off of a Kellen Strenstrom toss. TRF answered with a power play goal to tie the game just under five minutes into the contest.
Shortly after, Griffin Babolian put the visitors back ahead, as he got helpers from Leighton Buckmeier and Welde. Once again, the home team answered later in the first to tie the game heading into the first intermission.
During the middle period, Stenstrom called his own number and gave Fergus the lead just three minutes in. The goal would hold throughout the second 17.
The final goal was another one by Stenstrom, his 10th of the season, in the third to give the Otters a two goal advantage. He got assists from Shane Zierden and Colin Becker.
“Thief runs somethings that we don’t see and so I told the guys that we need to make in-game adjustments and take their time and space away,” said Fergus coach Mike Donaghue. “Our guys did a good job and limited their shot opportunities in the second period.”
Overall, TRF outshot the Otters 26-25
“In the third, we had to fight through some penalty kills and thank goodness Swanny (goalie Ben Swanson) stood tall,” Donaghue mentioned. “He made some tremendous saves and saw the puck well”
After all, “The pipes are a goalies best friend.”
The win moved the Fergus boys to 6-2-1.
They have a quick turnaround, as the will take on Warroad, on Jan. 7.
