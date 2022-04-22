Opening up their season on Thursday evening, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team could only produce one hit, as they fell to the Sartell-Saint Stephen Sabers, 9-0. An error by the visiting Otters in the first inning led to five unearned runs for the Sabers.
Sartell would tack on a solo run in the third inning, on a home run and then three more in the fourth.
Carter Thielke had the lone hit for Fergus Falls, a single in the top of the fourth inning. Thielke also started the game on the mound, going three innings with six runs, two hits, two walks and a strikeout. Jack Horgen pitched the final three, allowing three runs on three hits, two walks and a strikeout. The duo combined for 56 strikes on 98 pitches.
“We were happy to be outside, getting in our first game of the year,” mentioned coach Kevin Pearson. “Sartell already had two games under their belt and that was a huge difference. We made most of the plays, but the error in the first inning didn’t help.”
Now at 0-1, the Otters had their game against Hawley, on Apr. 23, postponed. They have three home games lined up for next week, beginning with a doubleheader with Rocori, on Apr. 26.
