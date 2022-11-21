Fergus bowlers excel during tournament time

Minnesota high school bowling postseason weekend number one is in the books, as the varsity super regional and JV State Tournaments are complete.
The Fergus Falls Otters varsity bowled well in Brainerd on Nov. 19, coming out of the pool-play qualifying round as the No. 3 seed and moving on to the bracket. Making it to the bracket round qualifies the team to bowl in the Varsity Class A State Tournament on Dec. 3. The Otters lost their bracket match to Moose Lake, the eventual second place finisher in the tournament. The Otters averaged 184 on the day, with Nolan Korby (92%) and Andrew Muchow (77%) leading the team in fill-percentage for the day.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon and JV Black traveled to Bloomington on Nov. 20 for the JV State Tournament. Both teams bowled over their regular season averages, but tough competition resulted in neither team making it past the 10-game qualifying round. Ian Meyer (78%), Brody Bray (66%), and Ean Knutson (64%) were team-high for JV Maroon, with Kendra Koep and Myia Krensing leading the way for JV Black at 65%.
