At the halfway point of the regular season, for high school bowling, it’s Fergus Falls and Bemidji at the top of the varsity and JV divisions in the conference.
The Otter varsity defeated Detroit Lakes in the first match, 4-1. Alayna Price led the team with 100% fills, with Matthew Tungseth and Nolan Korby at 80%. Kyle Korby and Nathaniel Whistleon both filled match two at 70% in a 2-3 loss to Bemidji. Fergus Falls and Bemidji are tied for the conference lead with 7-1 records.
Fergus Falls JV Black beat Thief River Falls, 4-1, in their first match. Kendra Koep (90%) and Kaydence Knutson (70%), led the team. It was Koep and Myia Krensing filling match two at 70% in a 4-1 win over Bemidji Blue in match two. Fergus Falls JV Black and Bemidji JV White lead the JV division, with both teams at 7-1.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon dropped their first match to FF JV Gold, 2-3. Logan Jensen led JV Maroon with 83% fills in the match. Brody Bray (71%), Josh Rogal (62%) and Alex Trinkle (62%) were team-high in a 5-0 win over New York Mills in match two. FF JV Maroon is in second place at 6-2.
Fergus Falls JV Gold earned a big win over FF JV Maroon in match one. Brayden Haugen led the team at 70% in the 3-2 win. Grace Gaines and Maddie Price filled match two at 60% in a 2-3 loss to Thief River Falls in the final match. FF JV Gold is in third place with a 5-3 record.
The next meet for the Otters will be Oct. 9, at Detroit Lakes.
