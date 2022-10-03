At the halfway point of the regular season, for high school bowling, it’s Fergus Falls and Bemidji at the top of the varsity and JV divisions in the conference.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?