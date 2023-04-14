Fergus boys, area teams partake in Bison Stampede invite

The Otter Boys Track and Field team traveled to Fargo, ND to compete at the Bison Stampede at NDSU indoor track. It was a large affair with over 20 teams competing, including the Pelican Rapids Vikings. Pelican placed eighth as a team with 27 points and Fergus was right behind them in ninth place, 25.5 points. Grand Forks Red River claimed the team title with 130.5 points.
“To alleviate some of the slow downs of so many athletes the host decided to split the genders and have a girls and boys meet separately,” said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “Girls competed starting at 11 a.m. and boys at 4 p.m. I thought this worked very well for an indoor meet. With that being said, I am looking forward to getting outside. We had a good all around team performance.”
Fergus Falls.
Jaden Miller ran a four second personal best in the 1600-meter run, placing first in an exciting race. Miller finished with a time of four minutes 36.02 seconds.
Matthew Tuel placed eighth in the 1600 meter, running a personal best and dropping below the five minute mark for the first time (4:58.09). He was also a part of the fourth place finishing 4x800m relay team consisting of Tommy Erickson, David Ronnevik and Logan Bredenberg (8:59.29).
Bredenberg also ran the 3200-meter run and placed ninth (10:55.68)
David Ronnevik was 10th in the 800-meter run (2:14.81).
Alex Jensen placed third with a throw of 51 feet three inches in the shot put with some tough competition.
Andrew Muchow placed seventh in the pole vault with a jump of 9'0". “He is new to this event and progressing daily,” observed Meyer.
Shane Zierden placed seventh in the triple jump with a jump of 39' 9.25".
Fergus plans to host an outdoor meet Apr. 20, starting at 2p.m.
Pelican Rapids.
Charlie Larson first place in 800-meter run (2:04.94) and second in the 1600-meter run (4:39.73)
The 4x400-relay team placed fourth (3:46.14). Carter Johnson, Treyvon Benson, Anthony Checco de Souza and Larson combining together.
Johnson was fifth in the pole vault (personal record of 9’6’).
