Fergus boys at Section 5A True Team meet

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team placed third at the Section 5A True Team meet on Jan. 14, at the University of Minnesota Morris. Alexandria captured the team title with 1226 points and Melrose/Sauk Centre was runner up with 1199.
“We are really happy with our finish. It is a great testament to the hard work by the boys,” observed Otters coach Randy Hansen. “This meet is a preview to the section meet and we feel good about where we are at right now but still have quite a bit of work to do. This was our fourth meet in less than two weeks and it showed.”
“Our 200 free and 400 free relays swam their best times of the year again. Adrian Blondeau had a terrific meet, dropping his 50 free and two of his relay legs,” said Hansen. “I also thought Will Nuss had a great meet in diving, posting his best score of the year. We had lots of guys finish in the top eight and drop times.”
Fergus returns to action on Jan. 19, at Sauk Rapids.
Below are the Otter results from the meet:
200-yard medley relay
4. Fergus Falls one minute 53 seconds (Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Jaden Kwapinski), 8. Fergus Falls 2:01.66 (Adrian Blondeau, William Ness-Ludwig, Reece Hansen, Landon Votava), 18. Fergus Falls 2:28.96 (Zach Johnson, Sam Rasmussen, Gabe Carlson, Ethan Strande)
200-yard freestyle
3. Matthew Tuel (FF) 1:59.30, 4. Christian Reed (FF) 2:02.37, 6. Landon Votava (FF) 2:05.37
200-yard individual medley
9. Reece Hansen (FF) 2:27.73, 11. William Ness-Ludwig (FF) 2:34.13
50-yard freestyle
5. Tyler Kubela (FF) 25.17, 6. Adrian Blondeau (FF) 25.24, 18. William Nuss (FF) 29.53, 20. Isaac Rott (FF) 35.74
