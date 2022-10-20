The Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams hosted the Central Lakes Conference championships, on Oct. 18, at the Pebble Lake Golf Course. The boys captured the team title, first in team history, with 57 points, one point ahead of Alexandria.
“Congratulations to our team for this exciting team accomplishment,” stated Otters boys coach Derek Meyer. “These boys are putting together a season to remember, we hope to continue this next week at the section meet.”
Team scores on the boys side: Fergus 57, Alex 58, Rocori 87, Sartell 96, Brainerd 123, Willmar 128, Saint Cloud Tech 174, Saint Cloud Apollo 174 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 244.
Cassie Wellman led the Otter girls with a 10th place finish, earning all-conference honors and helping Fergus to a fifth place finish.
“She (Wellman) ran a great time on a tough course in a field of talented athletes,” said Fergus girls coach Niki Welde.
Team score for the girls: Brainerd 42, Alexandria 63, Willmar 64, Rocori 87, Fergus Falls 143, Sartell 149 and Saint Cloud Tech 171.
Fergus will now prepare for the section meet, being held in Alexandria, on Oct. 27.
