Champs

Fergus Falls boys cross country team, CLC champions, from left to right, Henry Greenagel, Micahel Schmidt, Matthew Tuel, Jadan Miller, Logan Bredenberg, Tommy Erickson and David Ronnevik

 Submitted Rachel Tuel

The Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams hosted the Central Lakes Conference championships, on Oct. 18, at the Pebble Lake Golf Course. The boys captured the team title, first in team history, with 57 points, one point ahead of Alexandria.



