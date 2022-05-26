At the Central Lakes Conference outdoor meet on Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team finished in fourth place, scoring 66.5 points. Alexandria took home the team title, finishing with 158.5. Brainerd was second at 138 and Willmar third, 105.
“This was another great team performance, it is hard to be consistent and make improvements all season long,” mentioned Otters coach Derek Meyer. “On both the track and field we had top notch performances and personal best the entire meet. We had 18 individual personal or season best at this meet and 2 relays that made big improvement to set the stage for postseason possibilities next week.”
A pair of relay teams earned all-conference honors. The 4 x 100-meter relay, of Owen Babolian, Isaac Job, Jordan Lee and Shane Zierden, finished in second place, with a time of 44.85 seconds. It was also a second place finish for the 4 x 800-meter relay squad, coming in with a time of 8:38.2. The foursome included: Conrad Lobb, David Ronnevik, Tommy Erickson and Jaden Miller.
Alex Jensen was all-conference in both the shot put (50 feet six inches) and discus (142-0), having runner-up honors in both. Layten Drouillard was third in the discus 137, setting a personal record and receiving all-conference status.
It was a first place finish for Jordan Lee in the pole vault, clearing 13-3 and making all-conference. Luke Newman was runner-up in the high jump 5-11, earning himself all-conference honors.
Miller finished in sixth place in the 1600-meter run at 4:41.98, which made him honorable mention.
The section meet looms next week for the Otters. Day one will be held on June 1, in Detroit Lakes and then the second day will be on June 4, in Alexandria.
