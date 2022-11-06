Fergus boys claim 15th at state meet on cool windy day

At the Class AA State cross country meet, on Nov. 5, the Fergus Falls Otters boys cross country team finished in 15th place, scoring 330 points. It was the first time in 25 years that Fergus was at the state meet as a team.
Mankato East claimed the team title with 111 points, Rock Ridge was second with 113 and Big Lake at 136, to round out the top three teams.
In the Class A meet, the Perham girls claimed the team title and the boys were third. Ottertail Central’s Nora Froslee was 45th (20:13.24) and Hillcrest’s Katie Holzner was 50th (20:18.04) on the girls individual side. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids, finished in 13th place (16:34.13) on the boys side.
Fergus Falls
67. Jaden Miller 17:10.17
85. Henry Greenagel 17:23.21
119. Michael Schmidt 17:50.86
121. Logan Bredenberg 17:53.23
123. Matthew Tuel 17:53.61
147. Tommie Erickson 18:30.90
150. David Ronnevik 18:33.22
Class AA Top 5 Individuals
1. Emmett Gerres (Belle Plaine) 15:13.62
2. Cameron Stocke (Rock Ridge) 15:23.99
3. Sully Anez (Willmar) 15:27.58
4. Salvador Wirth (Annandale) 15:32.70
5. Alden Keller (Breck School) 15:39.88
Class AA team scores
1. Mankato East 111, 2. Rock Ridge 113, 3. Big Lake 136, 4. Delano 154, 5. Orono 157, 6. Saint Paul Highland Park 165, 7. Belle Plaine 178, 8. Monticello 197, 9. Alexandria 199, 10. Winona 227, 11. Two Rivers 234, 12. Saint Paul Como Park 235, 13. Albert Lea 301, 14. Totino-Grace 316, 15. Fergus Falls 330, 16. Grand Rapids 438
