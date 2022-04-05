The 2022 Central Lake Conference (CLC) held their boys indoor track and field championships on Apr. 2, at Saint John’s University. It was a third place finish for the Fergus Falls Otters boys team, as they scored 69.33 points. Brainerd claimed top honors, scoring 126 points and Alexandria was runner-ups with 110.33.
"This is the best placing the boys team has had in recent years in the CLC,” said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “This group of athletes continues to show great talent and leadership."
Jordan Lee captured the pole vault title. He cleared 11 feet six inches and teammate Landon Thacker finished in fifth place, clearing 10 even.
Fergus Falls got a pair of second place finishes. Luke Newman, in his first competition of the season, finished in a three-way tie in high jump. His final mark was at 5-6. Alex Jenson tossed the shot put 51-9, finishing just two inches off the champion.
In the 1600-meter run, Jaden Miller ran a time of four minutes 50.28 seconds, good for third place. He was 12 seconds off the winning pace. Conrad Lobb also scored points in the event, finishing with a time of 4:52.28 and placing sixth.
One relay team claimed points, as the Otters 4 x 800-meter relay team finished in third place. The team consisted of Tommy Erickson, Logan Bredenberg, David Ronnevik and Miller. Their final time was 9:31.27.
“Lee’s work in the offseason has paid significant dividends to what we are seeing early in the season,” stated Meyer. “Jensen changed his throwing technique, to optimize his power and speed. He improved over two feet from the prior meet.”
Fergus Falls is scheduled to host the Harrington Early Bird Classic, on Apr. 8, weather pending.
