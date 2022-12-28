Fergus boys fly by Proctor for holiday win

Opening up the 2022 AmericInn & Country Inn and Suites Holiday Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament, on Dec. 28, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball took on the Proctor Rails. It was all Otters as they won 71-38.
Fergus opened up the contest on a 15-2 over the first five minutes, including nine straight. The Otters benefitted from five turnovers during that stretch.
Just over half way through the first 18 minutes, the home team stretched their lead out to 26-9.
The Otters continued to hold court in the first half, keeping the lead at double digits. They would lead by as much as 20 points before the break and held a 39-21 halftime advantage.
It was a mix of creating turnovers and getting everyone involved, as nine of the 11 players that saw the floor scored before the break.
The second half began with Fergus continuing to play at a high level. After the first five minutes it was a 50-26 lead.
Things continued to go the Otters way, as they led 60-28 with ten minutes left, made it 65-35 later on and their biggest lead was at 33 points in the second half.
Fergus had 11 of their 13 players that saw action score in the game.
Josh Sternberg and Levi King each had 11 points, while Henry Bethel finished with 10. Hayden Knick canned three shots from downtown and finished with nine points. Ryan Hirst, Alex Ellison, Jayden Manteufel and Grant Ackerson all finished with five.
The Rails had 26 turnovers in the game and the Otters finished with 13.
Now at 4-2, Fergus will take on Worthington, on Dec. 29. Worthington defeated Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta by a point earlier in the day.
