The Fergus Falls Otters boys tennis team had a trio of matches over the first few days of the week. They ran into a tough Alexandria team, falling 7-0 and came up short versus Sartell-Saint Stephen 5-2, before picking up a tight win against Perham, 4-3.
Against Alex, the Otters were only able to get a set win in two of the matches. Ben Scheirer at No. 1 singles and Grant Ackerson at No. 3 singles.
In their second match, Ben picked up the win at No. 1, in straight sets. Ackerson at three was also victorious in straight sets. That was all Fergus got, as Sartell-Saint Stephen had a strong showing in the doubles and other two singles matches.
With two losses on the week, the Otters turned to face Perham. Perham won three of the four singles matches, with Fergus’s lone win coming Carter Ness, at the No.2 singles. A pair of tight sets led to a third set tie-breaker, which Ness won 10-4.
In the doubles, Reno Schierer and Nick Flugstad won in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 10-5), Joey Johnson and Matt Pajari, at the No 2, were straight set winners and the final doubles pairing of Bryce Adams and Christian Reed won in two sets as well. The strong showing in the doubles propelled the Otters to the victory.
Otters tennis set to return on May 6, at Saint Cloud.
