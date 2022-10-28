Fergus boys headed to state, girls finish fifth at section meet

The Fergus boys after the second place finish, from left to right:coach Niki Welde, coach Derek Meyer, Oliver Thorson, Micah Mouser, Henry Greenagel, Michael Schmidt, Matthew Tuel, Jaden Miller, Logan Bredenberg, David Ronnevik, Tommy Erickson and coach Josh Scharnberg.
Submitted
Rachel Tuel
Otters Hannah Scharnberg makes her way through the course, at the section meet in Alexandria, on Oct. 27.
Henry Greenagel, left, runs with the pack, during the boys varsity race.
Competing at the Section 8AA cross country meet in Alexandria, on Oct. 27, the Fergus Falls Otters boys team finished as runner ups and advanced to the state meet, while the girls improved two spots as a team from last season and finished in fifth place.
Alexandria claimed the top spot on the boys side with a team score of 53, Fergus finished with 72 points.
“The Otter boys pulled one out to break a 25 year span since the last boys team had qualified for the state meet. This season has been fruitful for the team accomplishments that is complimenting the hard work, dedication and teamwork these boys have put in the summer and season,” stated Fergus boys coach Derek Meyer. “I am so proud of how all of the boys ran, it was a mix of emotions of waiting for the pending results and where we came out brought joy and smiles. We know it wasn't our best race and will be honored to extend the season. The opportunity to run with the best in the state is always an exciting time. I hope this team takes in every moment of this part of Fergus Falls Otter history. The memories being made now will last a lifetime.”
Alexandria also claimed the top spot on the girls side, finishing with 48 points and Willmar was runner up with 57 points.
“Cassie Wellman fell short of a state qualification by one place. She ran a smart, tough race that came up just short of her goal for the season,” said Otter girls coach Niki Welde. “She ran a strong race all the way to the line. As an eighth grader she is such a thoughtful athlete.”
“Savannah Lee, Naomi Dummer and Sarah Grotberg finished next for the Otters with another successful group effort. They again stood strong in tough competition,” said Welde. “Looking ahead at next year I have great expectations for this team. We are graduating a hard working, memorable senior class while welcoming a hard working group of eighth graders to our high school team next year.
Team results, boys: 1. Alexandria 53 2. Fergus Falls 72 3. Rocori 87 4. Willmar 102 5. Pequot Lakes 116 6. Albany 174 7. Little Falls 189 8. New London-Spicer 228 9. Thief River Falls 244 10. East Grand Forks 247 11. Melrose 260 12. Detroit Lakes 282.
Fergus boys, place and time:
5. Jaden Miller 17:06.5
11. Henry Greenagel 17:32.4
16. Matthew Tuel 17:52.3
18. David Ronnevik 17:55.8
22. Michael Schmidt 18:03.3
28. Logan Bredenberg 18:26.7
56. Tommy Erickson 19:25.7
Team results, girls: 1. Alexandria 48 2. Willmar 57 3. Rocori 62 4. Little Falls 122 5. Fergus Falls 178 6. Pequot Lakes 188 7. Melrose 201 8. Detroit Lakes 211 9. New London-Spicer 217 10. Albany 280 11. Thief River Falls 282 12. East Grand Forks 299.
Fergus girls, place and time:
13. Cassie Wellman 20:09.4
33. Savannah Lee 21:30.8
39. Naomi Dummer 21:47.7
46. Sarah Grotberg 22:10.2
47. Julia Anderson 22:12.2
51. Rebecca Schindler 22:28.2
80. Hannah Scharnberg 26:03.7
The top two teams and the top six individuals qualified for the state meet, which will be held in Northfield, on Nov. 5.
