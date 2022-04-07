The Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team held their end of the year banquet on Apr. 3. Besides individual awards being handed out, the team also highlighted some of their achievements from the season and from the last two seasons.
The team picked up 33 wins over the last two seasons, the most since the mid 1980s, over a two year period. They also only gave up five power play goals all season, limiting their penalties to just 45 total on the year.
Both Michael DeBrito and Issac Johnson crossed the 100 career point total, Johnson also set the record for power play goals scored in a season (10). Goaltender Ben Swanson became the all-time leader for wins in school history. Plus, they were also the Section 6A academic champions.
Issac was named the team's most valuable player, DeBrito took home most inspirational, outstanding senior and the Hobey Baker award. Shane Zierden was named most improved and Owen Babolian was announced as the Roger Johnson Commitment award winner.
DeBrito, Swanson, Issac and Andrew Johnson were named to the section first team. Carter Thielke, Kellen Stenstrom and Cole Zierden were honorable mention.
For the Central Lakes Conference (CLC) DeBirto, Swanson and Issac were named all-conference. Cole, Andrew, Stenstrom and Thielke were named honorable mention.
DeBrito was named to the Great 8 tournament. For over 30 years, the CCM High Performance Ted Brill Great 8 has provided the top high school players in Minnesota the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities to coaches and scouts from junior, collegiate and professional teams.
Organized by the Minnesota High School Hockey Coaches Association and Minnesota Hockey, the CCM High Performance Ted Brill Great 8 is designated as a national development program by USA Hockey and continues to play a vital role in player development and exposure in Minnesota.
The tournament is being held Apr. 22-24, in Saint Paul.
Captains for 2022-23 season for the Otters: Isaac, Colin Becker and Swanson
