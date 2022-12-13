Fergus boys host Uvaas Otter Invite

Opening up the 2022-23 season, on Dec. 10, the Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team welcomed in teams to the pool at Kennedy Secondary School for the Uvaas Otter Invite. Fergus placed first as a team, scoring 553 points. Detroit Lakes was second (269), followed by Thief River Falls (242), Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (224) and Perham/New York Mills (103).
“It is always great to start the year with a home invite victory … I thought the boys swam really well. Lots of lifetime personal records or close to it,” mentioned Otters coach Randy Hansen. “We learned a lot about who we are as a team. Micah Zosel, Tyler Kubela and Matthew Tuel all won their individual events. Adrian Blondeau swam an excellent 50-yard freestyle and 400-yard free relay split. Both of the A Medley and 400-yard free relays posted excellent times for the first meet.”
The next meet is a triangular in Park Rapids with Bemidji on Dec. 16.
Below are the Fergus results (top three finishes):
200 Medley Relay
1. 1:51.86 (Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Christian Reed), 3. 1:59.34 (Reece Hansen, William Ness-Ludwig, Jaden Kwapinski, Zander Childers).
200 Freestyle
1. Matthew Tuel 2:01.28, 2. Landon Votava 2:07.17.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone