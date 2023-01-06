Fergus boys pick up CLC victory in the pool

On the road, Jan. 5, the Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team got a solid Central Lakes Conference dual win over Willmar, 113 to 71.
“Swimming is one of those sports where you can mark your success by the clock, but there also is a team score kept,” said Otters coach Randy Hansen. “We have had a lot of success with individuals swimming great times but have not had too many dual meet victories lately, especially in the tough CLC. It was really nice to get the win and that is a testament to the hard work the boys have put in.”
Fergus won nine of the 12 events and finished with 12 personal best times. The 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay times had their best times of the season.
“Matthew Tuel had a terrific night going under two minutes in the 200-yard freestyle and dropping close to eight seconds in his 500-yard freestyle. Landon Votava also had two best times in those same events. Jaden Kwapinski had a nice drop in the 200-yard individual medley as did Reece Hansen in the 100-yard backstroke,” said Randy. “Lots of other guys swam their best relay splits, too. It was a great meet!”
Fergus swimming returns to action on Jan. 7, in West Fargo for the Border Battle Invite.
Here is a look at the Fergus results versus WIllmar:
200-yard medley relay
1. One minute and 52.11 seconds (Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Christian Reed), 3. 2:00.56 (Reece Hansen, William Ness-Ludwig, Landon Votava, Ethan Strande)
200-yard freestyle
1. Matthew Tuel 1:58.82, 2. Landon Votava 2:07.02, 4. Christian Reed 2:07.57
200-yard individual medley
2. Jaden Kwapinski 2:17.57, 3. Logan Rott 2:21.85, 5. William Ness-Ludwig 2:35.76
50-yard freestyle
1. Tyler Kubela 24.89, 3. Adrian Blondeau 25.45, 5. Reece Hansen 26.38
Diving
3. William Nuss 124.50 points, 4. Parker Carlson 120.15
100-yard butterfly
2. Jaden Kwapinski 1:03.41, 3. Logan Rott 1:05.47
100-yard freestyle
1. Micah Zosel 54.57, 3. Adrian Blondeau 59.02, 4. Ethan Strande 1:00.52
500-yard freestyle
1. Matthew Tuel 5:21.78, 2. Landon Votava 5:47.39
200-yard freestyle relay
1. 1:39.21 (Jaden Kwapinski, Adrian Blondeau, Christian Reed, Tyler Kubela), 3. 1:49.50 (William Ness-Ludwig, Ethan Strande, William Nuss, Matthew Tuel)
100-yard backstroke
1. Reece Hansen 1:03.37, 3. Christian Reed 1:06.91
100-yard breaststroke
1. Micah Zosel 1:10.51, 3. Ethan Strande 1:14.76, 4. William Ness-Ludwig 1:19.44
400-yard freestyle relay
1. 3:43.57 (Logan Rott, Jaden Kwapinski, Matthew Tuel, Micah Zosel), 3. 3:56.97 (Tyler Kubela, Reece Hansen, Landon Votava, Adrian Blondeau)