Fergus boys place second at home meet

The Fergus Falls Boys golf team hosted the 24th annual Otter Invite on Apr. 28 and 29 at Pebble Lake Golf Club and it sure was nice to be outside. There were four teams competing at the varsity level and another four in the junior varsity division. The Otters were excited to have some really good teams to compete against including Orono, Detroit Lakes and Crookston. The conditions were difficult and most of the players had not golfed outside before the meet which proved to be even more impressive as the scores started to roll in on Friday.
Senior captain, Charlie Fuder, showed his talent with an impressive score of 75 on day one. That score in the cold and windy conditions held the individual lead as the Otters posted an impressive 312 to take a two shot lead over Orono. Other scores contributing to the 312 included junior Ryan Nelson with an impressive 76, Riley McGovern (Junior) shot a 78 and Gavin Goepferd (Junior) rounded out the scoring with an 83. Adam Kennedy (Sophomore) and Aidan Swenson (Senior) both posted rounds of 86 on day one to round out the scoring for the Otters.
"Our score of 313 was pretty impressive on a very windy and cold day and I'm really excited about the start to the season," sixth year head coach Matt McGovern said. After day 1 the Otters held a 2 stroke lead over Orono who is an impressive AAA team.
Day two was even better. Mother Nature provided sun, calm winds, clouds, lots of wind, hail, a 15 minute delay to let sleet melt from the greens and eventually nice conditions to finish. McGovern posted a 74 to finish at 152 along with Fuder who followed his 75 with a 77 to also finish at 152. Those scores were good enough to tie for third place as individuals. Nelson showed his grit and determination by shooting a 79 while not having his best stuff. "Ryan, one of the best players in AA, has improved so much each year he has been a part of this team. The sky's the limit for his golfing ability," McGovern added.
Goepferd fired a 77 and Kennedy shot 79. Swenson finished with an 85 to improve on his 86 from day one. The boys shot a team score of 307 which is the best score this current team has had.
Despite the Otters impressive day, Orono proved to be too talented to keep up with. They posted a 303 to win the tournament by two shots. Individually, the tournament was won by Dyaln Kringen, a freshman from Orono who shot an even par 72 to follow his first day score of 76. His 148 was three better than his teammate, Nolan Jensen, who finished at 151. Rounding out the top five were Fuder and McGovern at 152, and senior Riley Snow of Orono who shot a 154. Nelson was sixth overall at 155.
The Otters are currently the top ranked team in the state in AA golf. "This team has the potential to do some pretty special things this year. We are off to a good start and are looking forward to the busy month of May," McGovern stated.
The Otters are coached by McGovern and assistant coach Travis Johnson. Trevor Larson is in charge of the middle school program.
