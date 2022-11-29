Fergus boys rebound for first victory of the season

Continuing the road trip to begin the hockey season, the Fergus Falls Otters were in Breezy Point, on Nov. 29, in action against the Northern Lakes Lightning. After trailing much of the contest, the Otters would score three goals over the final nine minutes of game and came away with a hard fought 3-1 road victory.
The Lightning got on the board first, as they scored 90 seconds into the contest after a turnover in the neutral zone. Both sides had opportunities throughout the rest of the first period, but it was 1-0 after one, in favor of the home team.
The second period saw much of the same, both teams creating motion and chances on the offensive end but the second period went scoreless, as Northern Lakes still led 1-0. Through the first 34 minutes of game play, the two sides combined to go 0-5 on the man advantage.
Fergus killed off the final seconds of a penalty to begin the third period.
The Otters would break through at the 8:03 mark of the third, as Kellen Stenstrom was able to find the back of the net on a rebound, knotting the game at one. Shane Zierden was credited with the assists on the goal.
Later in the third, Zierden got a pass from Brayden Nelson, was able to get past a defender and then beat the Lightning goalie up top to give the Otters a 2-1 at the 13:35 mark.
With just under two minutes remaining in regulation, Northern Lakes pulled their goalie for the man advantage. After a face off in their zone, Fergus was able to gain control and the Otters would score an empty net goal, as Zierden fed Stenstrom, making it 3-1 with 90 seconds left.
Zierden finished with three points on the night (one goal, two assists) and Stenstrom came up with two points (two goals). Ben Swanson picked up the victory in the net.
“We knew that was gonna be the case (trying to find that first goal), you could feel some relief on the bench once that first one went in,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “We created a lot of opportunities over the first two periods, their goaltender played a great hockey game. We kept getting pucks to the net and Stenstrom was able to break through.”
With the victory, the Otters moved to 1-1 on the season and rebounding from their opening day loss to Detroit Lakes last weekend.
“Swanny stood tall on a few breakaways in the first,” stated Donaghue. “Our back line played a great game tonight.”
Fergus has a pair of road games next week. On Dec. 6, at Sartell-Saint Stephen, then on Dec. 8, at Sauk Rapids-Rice, with both games Central Lakes Conference action.
