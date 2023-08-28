Fergus boys start season strong

Fergus Falls Otters boys cross country opened up the season Aug. 28 at The Vintage Golf Course, hosted by Staples-Motley (10th Class A). The teams in attendance were Bertha-Hewitt (Fifth Class A), Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, Crosby-Ironton, Deer River, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls (Sixth Class AA), Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Park Rapids (Third Class A), Pine River-Backus and Verndale.
“It was a wonderful start to an anticipated exciting season. As a team, we found ourselves in the mix and won the team title,” said Fergus coach Derek Meyer. “That honor also bears a traveling trophy called ‘The Stump.’ The boys were excited to bring that back.”
Varsity runners came in as Jaden Miller placed fourth overall (17 minutes, 23.57 seconds), Logan Bredenberg placed sixth (17:44.99), Michael Schmidt placed seventh (17:50.55), Matthew Tuel placed 10th (18:03.63), Henry Greenagel placed 14th (18:31.69), Micah Mouser placed 17th (18:56.03) and Samuel Rasmussen placed 25th (20:08.75).
“The team scores had a tie between us and Bertha-Hewitt with 40. The tie breaker comes down to the sixth runner's placement for scoring. Mouser came in clutch with his finish putting us over for the win,” stated Meyer. “Another exciting note is Rasmussen had an excellent race and put his first high school race to make a varsity spot. I am proud of the team and how they performed today. Many have already achieved their season goals and will look to make new ones for the upcoming week.”
Next race is scheduled to be in Detroit Lakes, on Sept. 7.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone